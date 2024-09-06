Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,915 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.