Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.00

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $110.21, with a volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

