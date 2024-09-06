Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$36.19 and last traded at C$36.19. Approximately 3,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.75.

