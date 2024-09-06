Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $124.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

