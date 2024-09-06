Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 158,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.