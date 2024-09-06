Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $139,514,000. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $252.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

