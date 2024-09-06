Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

