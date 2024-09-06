Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

