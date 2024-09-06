Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

