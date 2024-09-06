Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

