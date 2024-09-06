Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

