Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells $83,658.30 in Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16.

VLTO opened at $109.85 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

