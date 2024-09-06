Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Verint Systems Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

