Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Verint Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

