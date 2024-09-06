Versor Investments LP Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $48,783,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $46,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

