Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,406 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

