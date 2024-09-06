Versor Investments LP Takes $688,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

