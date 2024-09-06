Viking (NYSE:VIK) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of VIK opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

