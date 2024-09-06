Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) PT Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIST. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Vista Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

VIST stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 253.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 226,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

