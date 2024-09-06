Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.09, but opened at $50.11. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vista Energy shares last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 96,738 shares traded.

VIST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $987,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 253.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,891 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.