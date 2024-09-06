Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.09, but opened at $50.11. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vista Energy shares last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 96,738 shares traded.
VIST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
Featured Articles
