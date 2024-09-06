Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Voya Financial by 114.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

