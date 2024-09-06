W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. ING Groep NV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.