Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $90.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

