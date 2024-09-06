Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.65) target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).
Read Our Latest Report on Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.