Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.65) target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 380.20 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.18. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £910.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Further Reading

