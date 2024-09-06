Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $449.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.66 and its 200-day moving average is $454.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

