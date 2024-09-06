Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 153,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.