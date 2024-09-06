WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

