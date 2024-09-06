Wedbush Upgrades Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) to Strong-Buy

Wedbush upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 13.1 %

ORKA stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.