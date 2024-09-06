Wedbush Upgrades Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) to Strong-Buy

Wedbush upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 13.1 %
ORKA stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oruka Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.