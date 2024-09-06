Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viking (VIK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viking (NYSE: VIK):

9/4/2024 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $68,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

