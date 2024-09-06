Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $124.00 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

