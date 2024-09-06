William Blair Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

