Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

