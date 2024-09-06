Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $102.31. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 926 shares.

Specifically, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $146,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $581,493.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,860,817.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $664.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

