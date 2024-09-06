WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.