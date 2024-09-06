Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

WIX stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

