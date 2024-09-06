Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,216.56

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,216.56 ($16.00) and last traded at GBX 1,217.47 ($16.01), with a volume of 576402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,251 ($16.45).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,715.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,033.25.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.53) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($185,272.85). 25.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

