Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,216.56

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,216.56 ($16.00) and last traded at GBX 1,217.47 ($16.01), with a volume of 576402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,251 ($16.45).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Wizz Air
Wizz Air Trading Down 1.6 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.53) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($185,272.85). 25.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
