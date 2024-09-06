Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head to Head Review

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -107.93% -37.76% -5.36% EMCORE -81.08% -25.05% -13.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $807.20 million 1.37 -$864.20 million ($6.46) -1.36 EMCORE $90.96 million 0.09 -$75.36 million ($8.70) -0.11

EMCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 11 4 0 2.19 EMCORE 0 3 0 0 2.00

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus price target of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 178.95%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than EMCORE.

Summary

Wolfspeed beats EMCORE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

