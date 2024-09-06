Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,723 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of The European Equity Fund worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EEA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

