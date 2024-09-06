Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,972 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after acquiring an additional 767,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $17,776,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:SUI opened at $137.45 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

