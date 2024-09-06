Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 3,327 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $175,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

