Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,312 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $6,758,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 364,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,104,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.