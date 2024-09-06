Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

