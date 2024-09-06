Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,609 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

Shares of SBI opened at $8.15 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

