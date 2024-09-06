Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,552 The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The China Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 197,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

The China Fund Price Performance

CHN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

