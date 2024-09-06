Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 623.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
PlayAGS Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $445.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.45. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
