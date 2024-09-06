Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $18,920,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $15,018,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $16.20 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.