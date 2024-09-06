Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $252,000 in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,315 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

