Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $402,000 in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE CVII opened at $10.81 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.