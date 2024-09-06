Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110,664 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,765,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $30.99 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.