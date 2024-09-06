Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,460 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 487,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 192,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

